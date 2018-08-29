Dirt Report: Tyga Wants His Money!!!

Birdman issued an apology over the weekend to Lil Wayne at his music festival in New Orleans. Days later, now Tyga is looking for a little apology too, $1 million dollars. Tyga is now suing Birdman and Lil Wayne for $1 million dollars of unpaid royalties. Tyga claims the label shorted him back in 2016 and agreed to pay him his royalties, but after countless tries he never saw any money.

Plus, Aretha Franklin got an outfit change for the second day of public open viewing in Detroit.



Tyga is suing Birdman and Lil Wayne for unpaid royalties. He wants a million dollars for royalties stemming back to 2009. In 2009, Tyga produced two albums for Young Money, Careless World and Hotel California, but he said after he'd made those albums, Young Money-- run by Lil Wayne-- shorted him on significate sums. That, of course, is because Birdman was shorting Lil Wayne. In 2016, Tyga claimed both Cash Money and Young Money agreed to pay him all the royalties they owed, and he claims now he never got anything from either of them.

Another day, another outfit change for the late Aretha Franklin. They changed their clothes since yesterday, for the second day of public viewing in Detroit. It's weird... This time, she had on a pastel blue frock and matching blue stillettos. Yesterday she had a red suit and red heels. She did still have her red lipstick and red nails. Thousands of her fans showed up today outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History to see her and her 24 carat gold plated casket.

