Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Meechie

Surge Knight was officially sentenced today to a 28 year plea deal stemming from the 2015 murder case, with his friend Terry Carter on the set of Straight Outta Compton. Surge was originally facing life in prison if convicted but pleaded not guilty of the crime and clamed self-defense. A week before going to trial he decided to take the deal and accepting a no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Actor Pooch Hall was arrested for a DUI and Child Endangerment allegedly riding with his 2 year old in his lap intoxicated. Check out the dirt report below.