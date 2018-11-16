Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

The mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs kids, Kim Porter passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Sources close to Diddy and the family say Diddy is destroyed by this news. The two kept a close bond because of their kids, spending holidays and vacations together. A call came in yersterday afternoon that Kim was in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at her home. She was recently sick with pneumonia. Our condolences go out to her family and friends.

The LOVE is right here. ❤️ A post shared by Quincy (@quincy) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:53pm PDT

Floyd Mayweather is back stirring the pot with Khabib. It's simple, Floyd wants to fight Khabib but he only will go threw with it if its boxing. UFC owner Dana White says the only way this fight will happen is if it's under MMA rules but Floyd is not budging.

"They said it has to happen in the Octagon. And I said, 'Just tell me where Khabib has made 9 figures before in the Octagon!'" Floyd said. If this does happen I'd rather see him in the MMA ring and not boxing, sorry.

