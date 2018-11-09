Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Tekashi 6ix 9ine had to hold up his production for his new video with Kanye West & Nicki Minaj today after a shooting rang out on set. 50 Cent posted on Instagram a picture of a bullet hole that went threw his bedroom on set. Tekashi's attorney and law enforcements beleive it to be an inside job because they had to know his schedule. His attorney doesn't want the narritive to be shifted to seem like Tekashi was involved because it could violate his probation. Cops say 8 shots were fired at 10:25 PM on a expensive street in Beverly Hills. No one was hurt during the shooting.

