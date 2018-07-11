Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Cardi B and Offset welcome a baby girl tuesday night in Atlanta. The baby girl's name is Kulture Kiari Cephus, which first name is named after Migo's album and middle name after Offset's first name. Offset was bedside with her in Atlanta welcoming his fourth child. After months of rumors Cardi finally revealed that she was pregnant on SNL back in April. The two were secretly married back in September and this is Cardi's first child.

Tekashi69 was just arrested at JFK airport for an outstanding arrest warrant from Texas. Tekashi just got back off a world tour overseas and came back to the states as a wanted man in Texas. This warrent was issued due to the mall attack in Houston between him and a 16 year old fan. Video surfaced of the rapper putting his hands around a kid at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

