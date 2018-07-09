Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Justin Bieber popped the question over the weekend to Hailey Baldwin on a Bahamas resort. The secret proposal happened in front of fans and vacation goers that just so happen to be staying on the same resort as Justin.

During the proposal security told guests to put away their phones and cameras while Justin got on one knee and asked Hailey to marry him which she said yes. They danced the night away and had a blast with the locals, and Justin was even challenged to a dance battle.

