Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Broward County Sheriff's Dept took XXXTentacion's murderer suspect into custody lastnight. His name is Dedrick D. Williams, a 22 year old man who was previously arrested for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence and aggravated assult with a firearm. They booked him for first-degree murder after pulling him over for drivng without a license. He also had an active felony warrant out. XXX's mother broke the news online that she was contacted lastnight during a memorial event at her house that "They caught someone." Story is still developing, check out the dirt report below.