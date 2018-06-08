Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

It's Friday so lets end off with some DIRT!

Pusha T says the beef between him and Drake is over. Seems like J Prince reportedly saying Kanye had to personally call him to squash the beef must be true. The Houston mogul expressed during a press run this week for his new book that Drake's diss would have affected the lively-hood of Kanye West and would of been career ending for Pusha T.

CNN's Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain has died from apparent suicide. The world-traveling chef dead at 61 was found unresponsive in his hotel room this morning by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert. Check out the dirt below!