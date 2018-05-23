Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

R. Kelly had a message for the #MuteRKelly movement, you're "too late!". A video surfaced that showed R. Kelly making a toast to his friends and he said "It's too late," "They should've did this s*** 30 years ago." The response's were directed to the accusers that are now suing him claming he sexually assaulted them. One lady even tired to record R. Kelly's confession to him allegedly giving her herpes. R. Kelly is now facing so many allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ariana Grande finally opens up about the break up and how toxic her relationship was with ex Mac Miller. She opened up on twitter saying,

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

