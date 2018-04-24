Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G
F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S
Look's like Fabolous and Emily B were spotted together at Coachella over the weekend. Video was released of the two walking through the crowd during a performance. This is all after the accusations of domestic abuse when Fabolous allegedly knocked Emily B's front teeth out. Fabolous was arrested for assaulting and threatening Emily and appears in court mid-May.
TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee Instagram: @Kyle.Anfernee Fabolous has been laying low for the past couple of weeks after news broke that he allegedly assaluted the mother of his children, Emily B. ___________________________________ Many thought that Emily would be throwing up the deuces after Fab reportedly threatened her father and brother, but it looks like the heart wants what it wants because the two of them were spotted at Coachella trying to keep a low profile. ___________________________________ One of our followers were able to get a LITTLE glimpse of the two and other Coachella goers confirmed via Twitter!
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
Kim Kardashian decided to expose her bottom half today to promote her new frangrance line. Check out the pictures here!
Meek Mill will be released from prison within the hour. Philidelphia Supreme Court orders the release of Meek and the decision came from the alleged corrupt police officer who tampered with his gun and drug case. Check out the dirt report below.