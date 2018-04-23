Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

R. Kelly has a history of alleged sex crimes for the past couple years. Now his lawyer, publicist, and assistant just quit on him. Last week a documentary was released called R.Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes which featured allegations of sexual misconduct. After multiple women have come forward the embarrasment has his people close to R. Kelly including his daughter and legal team.

Over the weekend Lil Wayne decided to threaten concert goers at the 2018 Cannabis Cup. Wayne was performing there Saturday when an object was launced on to the stage by a fan, Weezy stopped his performance and turned to the crowd to say,

"Y'all trying to throw stuff on stage," Wayne says. "I don't know if it's love or y'all trying to promote something, but I'm from New Orleans and we don't know how to accept that. I got New Orleans people with me and all they know how to throw back is shoot. So I don't want to end this show in a bad way, but let's just keep it going. Don't throw nothing at me."