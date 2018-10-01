Dirt Report: Free Cardi!

Cardi B had to turn herself in today with police for allegedly assualting bartenders at a NYC strip club. Cardi was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and will be due back in court October 29th.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”

