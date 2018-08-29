Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick

Birdman issued an apology over the weekend to Lil Wayne at his music festival in New Orleans. Days later now Tyga is looking for a little apology too, $1 million dollars. Tyga is now suing Birdman and Lil Wayne for $1 million dollars of unpaid royalties. Tyga claims the label shorted him back in 2016 and agree'd to pay him his royalties but after countless tries he never saw any money. Check out the dirt report below.