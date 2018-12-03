Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie

Went a couple days without talking about Tekashi 69 but it's a new week. According to Tekashi's attorney he didn't get the red carpet treatment when he got locked up. Inmates apart of the Crips gang wasted no time "G Checking" him and that's what got him transferred to a new facitlty. The alleged members of the Crip gang told Tekashi he better understand who's in charge and that the staffers saved him from a beatdown. Still on no bail Tekashi's trail begins Sept 4th 2019.

Check out the dirt report below.