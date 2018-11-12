Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie

Today we are all in mourning. The great titan Comic book writer and creater of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee has passed away.

Fans of the Marvel Universe have showered social media with pictures and gratitude of the legend. Stan Lee suffered from pneumonia and vision issues for the past couple years. Stan Lee was a visionary who started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and has turned comics like Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and others from books to cinematic films. He will live through his work. With his hilarious cameo's in the past movies I wonder if he filmed cameo's for the upcoming Avengers 4 & Captain Marvel?

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian saved their neighborhood over the weekend. The Cali wildfire threatened their neighborhood so they hired a private team of firefighters to control the blaze.

Check out the dirt report below.