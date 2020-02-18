Dirt Report: Highlights From NBA All-Star Weekend

DJ Meechie shares some highlights from NBA All-Star Weekend. Jennifer Hudson's tribute to Kobe, plus Chance the Rapper, Common, Chaka Khan. After the game James Harden went out to a club to celebrate where Desiigner was performing... and he fell off stage right into James!

North West performed for her first grade class and Kanye was there to support... and North's got bars, LOL! Check out the video!

Is Draya boo'd up with Nas, even though she's been saying she's single??! Meechie has the scoop on where they were seen and theories as to why they might be together!

Hear more in the Dirt Report!