Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

Kardashian Curse!

June 28, 2018
DJ Meechie
Categories: 
Dirt Report
Jenny Boom Boom

So things are moving super fast for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. The secretive couple might have finally confirmed their relationship because sources are saying they just moved in together in L.A. The 5 bedroom, 6 bath with pool is $25k a month and lease term is for a couple months. Kendall confirmed her purchase of Charlie Sheen's old house in Beverly Hills, but its currently being remodled which explains thier lease only being for a couple months. When the house is done I wonder if Ben Simmons will be shacking up in the BIG house. Check out the dirt report below!

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
Dirt Report
DJ Meechie
DJ Craig G
The Realjrick

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Linda Reynolds @ MetroPCS West Springfield MetroPCS
07 Jul
The Off Color Comedy Tour Mohegan Sun
12 Jul
Riverfront Food Truck Festival Presented By United Bank Mortensen Riverfront Plaza
16 Jul
Tory Lanez: Memories Don't Die Tour Toyota Oakdale Theatre
18 Jul
Bring It! Live The Bushnell
View More Events