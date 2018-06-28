Dirt Report With Jenny Boom Boom, DJ Craig G & J Rick

So things are moving super fast for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. The secretive couple might have finally confirmed their relationship because sources are saying they just moved in together in L.A. The 5 bedroom, 6 bath with pool is $25k a month and lease term is for a couple months. Kendall confirmed her purchase of Charlie Sheen's old house in Beverly Hills, but its currently being remodled which explains thier lease only being for a couple months. When the house is done I wonder if Ben Simmons will be shacking up in the BIG house. Check out the dirt report below!