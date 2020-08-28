Cordae - Gifted Ft. Roddy Ricch (Music Video)

Today, Cordae and Roddy Ricch, two of modern hip-hop's greatest players, come together for a new song. "Gifted" features a vocal appearance by Ant Clemons and arrives in honor of Cordae's birthday. The track follows his Grammy-nominated debut project The Lost Boy, which was named one of the best projects of 2019 by Billboard, Complex, Stereogum and more. The song also follows Roddy Ricch's debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 Chart and includes his #1 hit "The Box."

Cordae continues to make significant strides as an artist and as a man. A vocal defender of justice and equality, Cordae has been on the frontlines of Black Lives Matter protests and was arrested in Louisville alongside other community leaders who were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. He was also recently named as the face of the PUMA “Unity” campaign and performed at Lebron James’ “Graduate Together 2020” initiative. As if that weren’t enough, BET nominated him for their "Best New Artist" award of 2020, along with being featured in renowned publication such as Rolling Stone and XXL’s “Believe The Hype.”

Listen to "Gifted" above and stay tuned for more from Cordae coming soon