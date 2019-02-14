Coi Leray Talks #EC2, Touring With Trippie Redd & Growing Up In Hip Hop

Coi Leray stopped by the Hot Afternoon Crew to talk with Jenny Boom Boom. She was in town for the Trippie Redd Tour at Toads Place in New Haven, CT. Coi Leray talks about her signing a record deal with Republic Records and her first offering with 'EC2.' Coi Leray talks being co-signed by some of the biggest artists in the industry, and how one day Trippie Redd started following her and now the two have music together and are on tour. Coi Leray talks about growing up in Hip-Hop around her father Benzino and more. Check out the interview below.

