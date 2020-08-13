Benny The Butcher Talks New Album "Burden Of Proof," Not Signing To A Label, Records With Lil Wayne, Rick Ross And More

Benny The Butcher taps in on another episode of Hot 937's Hot Convos with DJ Meechie to talk about his new album, Burden of Proof.

The Griselda rapper recently released his first offering off the album called "Deal Or No Deal," highlighting the fact that he didn't sign a deal with the record label, RCA. He also explained the reason for not signing with RCA and how he was watching the tv show "Deal or No Deal" while he was recording so he decided to name the song after that. Benny talks about the success of his label "Black Soprano Family" and their new project with DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz called Da Respected Sopranos. "I think this was a good introduction to the world and to show people that we've been doing this for a very long time," Benny says. With projects being ready to release, Benny announced some of the features on his new album, Burden of Proof which is fully produced by Hit Boy. "I got a record with Lil Wayne, record with Rick Ross," says Benny. Benny details his reasons for wanting to work with Hitboy on this album and also being in the studio with the legendary Scott Storch. Check out the interview below.