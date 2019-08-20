TrendingTopics: 50 Cent Made Wendy Williams Wait Outside His Party

Wendy Williams tried to get her son into 50 Cent's tycoon party, and 50 had a response for her.

50 Cent had a crazy tycoon pool party over the weekend. Wendy Williams was not supposed to be there, but she showed up uninvited. All she wanted to do was bring her son Kevin Junior, who was turning 19 years old, to meet Snoop Dogg. Once she got to the door, 50's security stopped her, although she eventually got in and stuck around for about 20 minutes. 50 made fun of the whole situation and said "You can't just show up to my party if you've been talking about me." He said "Bitch, wait outside."

50 also said he had a drug problem now, thanks to Snoop Dogg. They were both on stage and Snoop passed 50 a blunt, which he smoked. That's surprising, because Fif is so big into his health. It was probably some really good weed.

