10 Years Ago: Jenny Boom Boom Interviews Max B & French Montana

Jenny Boom Boom from Hot 93.7 interviews Max B and French Montana part 1! Max B's trial is starting monday May 4th and Jenny and Craig G speak to Max only 3 days before to discuss the trial, whether he thinks he'll be found guilty, and about the 30 years he might face. Max says "be ready for the verdict" and calls the media "scavengers". Max also says he doesn't think he's accomplished anything in his career while French Montana comments on up and coming rappers and calls other ones "old and washed up".

