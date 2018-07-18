DJ Buck's Bucketlist

07/18/18 Showermix

July 18, 2018

1.) '08 Blue Tint' - Drake

2.) 'Drip' - Cardi B

3.) 'Drowning' - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

4.) 'Win' - Jay Rock

5.) 'I love This Ish' - August Aslina feat. Birdman

6.) 'Narcos' - Migos

7.) 'Yes Indeed' - Lil Baby feat. Drake

 

