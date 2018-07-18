DJ Buck's Bucketlist
07/18/18 Showermix
July 18, 2018
1.) '08 Blue Tint' - Drake
2.) 'Drip' - Cardi B
3.) 'Drowning' - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
4.) 'Win' - Jay Rock
5.) 'I love This Ish' - August Aslina feat. Birdman
6.) 'Narcos' - Migos
7.) 'Yes Indeed' - Lil Baby feat. Drake
