Youth Football Championship Game Info

Looking to support one of our local Youth Football teams to help get them to their championships? Check out details below on how you can donate and sponsor a team near you!

HARTFORD WILDCATS

GO TO HARTFORDWILDCATS.COM OR CONTACT WINTER HAWKINS: (860)-978-1187

NEW BRITAIN HURRICANE TEAM

GO TO YOUTHHURRICANES.COM OR CALL (860)-515-8132

NEWINGTON POP WARNER JUNIOR VARSITY CHEERLEADING SQUAD

EMAIL: [email protected] OR CALL (860)-992-6995

HARTFORD HURRICANES – PEEWEE & UNLIMITED TEAMS

CONTACT PHILL BRYANT: (860)-501-9899

WATERBURY PATRIOTS VARSITY CHEER TEAM & FOOTBALL

EMAIL: [email protected]

HAMDEN HURRICANES

CONTACT SUTTON: (203)-927-9661