What Song Is Hardest For SIR To Perform?

October 2, 2019
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

Had a great interview with RCA recording artist SIR. We talked about the music and his journey to where he is now. He discribes the sounds he heard growing up as colors, using music as therapy, and much more.

Tags: 
sir

