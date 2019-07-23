Tina Davis Talks Next Big Thing, How She Discovers Great Artists

Tina Davis has a knack for finding talent. She brought Chris Brown to HOT 93.7 way back in the day, and introduced DJ Buck to a then-unknown artist Ne-Yo.

She has a new show called The Next Big Thing, airing on BET Tuesdays at 10/9 C. Talented artists get to see what it takes to go from good to great, they get sent to a boot camp, and then perform for record label reps to try and score a record deal.

Tina also talks changes in the music industry now versus back in the day, working on the show with Dame Dash, and what she looks for when she's trying to find a great talent.