Tina Davis Talks Next Big Thing, How She Discovers Great Artists

July 23, 2019
DJ Buck

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

Tina Davis has a knack for finding talent. She brought Chris Brown to HOT 93.7 way back in the day, and introduced DJ Buck to a then-unknown artist Ne-Yo. 

She has a new show called The Next Big Thing, airing on BET Tuesdays at 10/9 C. Talented artists get to see what it takes to go from good to great, they get sent to a boot camp, and then perform for record label reps to try and score a record deal.

Tina also talks changes in the music industry now versus back in the day, working on the show with Dame Dash, and what she looks for when she's trying to find a great talent.

Tags: 
Tina Davis
The Next Big Thing

Recent Podcast Audio
Tina Davis X Hot Morning Crew HOT 93.7’s HOT SPOT
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Megan Thee Stallion Copyrights 'Hot Girl Summer' WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Injury Filming 'Fast 9' Shuts Down Production WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Soulja Boy Is Changing His Life WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Steph Curry Shuts Down Trolls After Ayesha WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Eddie Murphy Working On Netflix Project WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes