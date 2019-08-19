Mortgage Talk: Your Rights as a Home Buyer

Part of the home purchasing process involves an attorney doing work behind the scenes. They do a rep and warrant on the property to make sure there's no leins, and are there to protect you in case anything turns up unseen after you close on the house.

What type of loan you go for is up to you, but there's usually one that fits best. First time home buyers typically take a 30 year fixed loan. As your income increases, you can potentially refinance and pay off in less time. Financing can be a great opportunity. Closing costs are minimal, and you can save thousands of dollars.

The mortgage process is a slow process that requires patience. American Eagle Financial Credit Union can get you from application to when your loan is clear to close to less than 20 days. They use tools that can look up your income behind the scenes, so you don't have to provide everything. They'll work hard to get you closed as quick as possible.

While it's not required, when you meet with a financial institution about a loan, it's good to have your pay stub, W2s, and bank statements. These will help paint the full picture of you financially.