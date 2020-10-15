Mortgage Talk: Know how the CARES Act can protect you

This week on Mortgage Talk with DJ Buck, brought to you by American Eagle Federal Credit Union, DJ Buck and Patty Mason discuss the many protections for American Workers and Families under the CARES Act. If you need assistance in making payments on your auto or home loan, it is important that you reach out to you financial institution. For more information on the CARES Act, click here.

It's important to be financially fit; especially during times of uncertainty like today. We have put together some tips to help you along with some links to our financial education series. Be sure to tune in Mondays at 9:30AM on HOT 93.7 with DJ Buck and Vice President of Residential Lending, Patty Mason. Check back later too, when we announce our upcoming virtual seminar that we will be hosting later this year on financial security. For more info, click here.