Mortgage Talk: The First Things You Need To Know To Buy a Home

When it comes to buying a home, affordability is the word of the year. How do you afford a house in the state of Connecticut? DJ Buck and Patti from American Eagle Financial Credit Union are here to help.

One of the first steps is figuring out your credit score. There's a lot of scams out there, so what's the best way to check your credit? You can order a free, annual credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com then sit down with someone to analyze it for you, for free.

It's important to know, just having your credit checked does NOT affect your credit score... only purchasing something does that.

Another important thing when buying a home is building a budget. It's a personal event, but you really need to sit down and make the hard decisions. Do you really need those new Air Jordans? What are the bills you can't avoid? And how much money can you put aside to invest in planning for the future.

One term you're going to hear when looking for a home is prequalifying. This breaks down into three steps:

1. Get your credit pulled

2. A mortgage lender will determine how much you can afford

3. You'll get a prequalification letter, so you can go meet with a real estate agent and start looking for your new home.

