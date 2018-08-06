DJ Buck's Bucketlist
08/06/18
August 6, 2018
1.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval
2.) 'Curious' - Midnight Star
3.) 'In My Feelings' - Drake
4.) Midsummermadness' - 88Rising
5.) 'X' - Nicky Jam & J Balvin
6.) 'Can't Believe it ' - T Pain & Lil Wayne
7.) 'Level Up Remix' - Ciara feat. Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop
