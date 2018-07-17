DJ Buck's Bucketlist 7/17/18
Showermix 07/17/18
July 17, 2018
1.) 'Yes Indeed' - Lil Baby feat. Drake
2.) 'That's On Me' - Yella Beezy
3.) 'AH-BUGATI' - Ace Hood
4.) 'February 3rd' - Jorja Smith
5.) 'Down & Out' - Camron feat. Kanye West
6.) 'ATM' - JCole
7.) '3005' - Childish Gambino
