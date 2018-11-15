DJ Buck's Bucketlist

11/15/18 Showermix

November 15, 2018
DJ Buck
1.) 'One Shot' - Bria Lee

2.) 'Nice FOr What' - Drake

3.) 'Mia' - Drake 7 Bad Bunny

4.) 'Huddy' - Coi Leray

5.) 'Zeze' -Kodak Black & Travis Scott

6.) 'You' - Nicole Bus

7.) 'Dangerous' - Meek Mill & Jeremih

