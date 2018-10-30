DJ Buck's Bucketlist
10/30/18
October 30, 2018
1.) 'Moolah' - Young Greatness
2.) 'Congratulations' - Post Malone feat. Quavo & Future
3.) 'Drip Too Hard' - Lil Baby feat. Gunna
4.) 'WDYW' - Lil Uzi Vert feat. A$AP Ferg
5.) 'Reelitin' - Amine
6.) 'Mo Bamaba' - Sheck Wes
7.) 'All On Me' - Josh X feat. Rick Ross
