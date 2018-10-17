DJ Buck's Bucketlist

10/17/18 Showermix

October 17, 2018
DJ Buck
1.) 'Uproar' - Lil Wayne

2.) 'Bottled Up' - Dinah Jane

3.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval

4.) 'I Love It' - Lil Pump feat. Kanye West

5.) 'Tint' - Anderson Paak

