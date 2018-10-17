DJ Buck's Bucketlist
10/17/18 Showermix
October 17, 2018
1.) 'Uproar' - Lil Wayne
2.) 'Bottled Up' - Dinah Jane
3.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval
4.) 'I Love It' - Lil Pump feat. Kanye West
5.) 'Tint' - Anderson Paak
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Oct
Russ: I SEE YOU TOUR PART 2 Toyota Oakdale Theatre
20 Oct
Linda Reynolds @ Stop & Shop South Windsor Stop & Shop
20 Oct
WWE Live Supershow XL Center
21 Oct
Out Of The Darkness Walk - Brookfield Brookfield Town Hall
08 Nov
Bad Girls Tour Starring Iggy Azalea Mohegan Sun