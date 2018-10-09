DJ Buck's Bucketlist
10/09/18 Showermix
October 9, 2018
1.) 'Backin' It Up' - Pardison Fontaine feat. Cardi B
2.) 'Trip Remix' - Jacquees & Ella Mai
3.) 'Taking A Walk' - Trippie Redd
4.) 'Tinks' - Anderson Paak
5.) 'Dreams & Nightmare' - Meek Mill
6.) 'Roses' - Outkast
7.) 'Fall' - Davido
