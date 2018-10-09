DJ Buck's Bucketlist

10/09/18 Showermix

October 9, 2018
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Music

1.) 'Backin' It Up' - Pardison Fontaine feat. Cardi B

2.) 'Trip Remix' - Jacquees & Ella Mai

3.) 'Taking A Walk' - Trippie Redd

4.) 'Tinks' - Anderson Paak

5.) 'Dreams & Nightmare' - Meek Mill

6.) 'Roses' - Outkast

7.) 'Fall' - Davido

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist