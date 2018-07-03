DJ Buck's Bucketlist
07/03/18 Showermix
July 3, 2018
1.) 'Ape Sh**t' - Beyonce & Jay Z
2.) 'Praise The Lord' - A$AP Rocky
3.) 'Reminder' - The Weeknd
4.) 'Lucid Dreams' - Juice WRLD
5.) 'Touch It' - Busta Rhymes
