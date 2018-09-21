DJ Buck's Bucketlist
09/21/18 Showermix
September 21, 2018
Categories:
1.) 'Bottled Up' - Dinah Jane
2.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval feat. Snoop Dog
3.) 'Dff ' - The Game
4.) 'The Motto' - Drake feat. Lil Wayne
5.) 'No Stylist' - French Montana feat. Drake
6.) ''Deuces' - Chris Brown feat Tyga
7.) 'Mo Bamba' - Sheck Wes
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
22 Sep
RBRM: Bell Biv Devoe & Bobby Brown Foxwoods Resort Casino
26 Sep
Get Hired Hartford Career Expo Connecticut Convention Center
26 Sep
J. Cole KOD Tour XL Center
28 Sep
Village Players Presents Little Shop Of Horrors Joanna’s Banquet Facilities
29 Sep
Village Players Presents Little Shop Of Horrors Joanna’s Banquet Facilities