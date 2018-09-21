DJ Buck's Bucketlist

09/21/18 Showermix

September 21, 2018
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

1.) 'Bottled Up' - Dinah Jane

2.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval feat. Snoop Dog

3.) 'Dff ' - The Game

4.) 'The Motto' - Drake feat. Lil Wayne

5.) 'No Stylist' - French Montana feat. Drake

6.) ''Deuces' - Chris Brown feat Tyga

7.) 'Mo Bamba' - Sheck Wes

 

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist