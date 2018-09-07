DJ Buck's Bucketlist
09/07/18 Showermix
September 7, 2018
1.) 'Lil Bebe' - DaniLeigh
2.) 'Work' - A$AP Ferg
3.) 'Mo Bamba' - Sheck Wes
4.) 'Money Trees' - Kendrick Lamar
5.) 'Madeintyo' - Ned Flanders Feat. A$AP Ferg
6.) 'Quickie' - Miguel
7.) 'Electricity By Silk City' - Dua Lipa
