DJ Buck's Bucketlist
09/05/18 Showermix
September 5, 2018
1.) 'Hey Up There' - Buddy feat. Ty Dolla $ign
2.) 'OTW' - Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK
3.) 'Overdose' - Agnes Mo
4.) 'Booty' - Blac Youngsta
5.) '10 Fall' Eminem
6.) 'Rap Devil' - Machine Gun Kelly
