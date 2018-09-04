DJ Buck's Bucketlist
09/04/18 Showermix
September 4, 2018
1.) 'Kamikaze' - Eminem
2.) 'Rap Devil' - Machine Gun Kelly
3.) 'm.A.A.d. City' - Kendrick Lamar
4.) 'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott
5.) 'Leave Me Alone' - Flipp Dinero
