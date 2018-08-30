DJ Buck's Bucketlist
08/30/18 Showermix
August 30, 2018
1.) 'Up Now' - Saweetie feat. Rich The Kid & G-Eazy
2.) 'Ching A Ling' - Missy Elliott
3.) 'Freak Me' - Ciara
4.) 'Rosa Parks' - Outkast
5.) 'Mo Bamba' - Sheck Wes
6.) 'OTW' - Khalid
7.) 'Can't Hold Us' - Macklemore
