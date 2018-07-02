DJ Buck's Bucketlist

07/02/18

July 2, 2018
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew

1.) 'Yes Indeed' - Lil Baby Feat. Drake

2.) 'Pills & Automobiles' - Chris Brown

3.) 'Booty' - Blac Youngsta

4.) 'Swimming Pools' - Kendrick Lamar

5.) 'Ghost' - Jaden Smith

Tags: 
DJ Buck

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/2: Drake Smashes Streaming Records WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/29: Russell Simmons Accused of Sexual Assault WZMXFM: On-Demand
DIRT REPORT 2PM 6-28-18 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/28: Mayweather's $18 Million WATCH WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/27: Dame Dash Came For Lee Daniels WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 6/26: Jay-Z Goes Venture Capitalist WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes