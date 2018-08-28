DJ Buck's Bucketlist
08/28/18 Showermix
August 28, 2018
1.) 'Lucid Dreams' - Juice WRLD
2.) 'Barbie Dreams' - Nicki Minaj
3.) 'Jesus Walks' - Kanye West
4.) 'Work Out' - 'Chance The Rapper
5.) Yo (Excuse Me Miss) - Chris Brown
Upcoming Events
15 Sep
Small State Great Beer 2018 Constitution Plaza
22 Sep
RBRM: Bell Biv Devoe & Bobby Brown Foxwoods Resort Casino
26 Sep
J. Cole KOD Tour XL Center
05 Oct
Nicki Minaj & Future Mohegan Sun
13 Oct
WeHa Whiskey Festival Hartford Golf Club