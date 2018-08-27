DJ Buck's Bucketlist
08/27/18
August 27, 2018
Categories:
1.) 'OTW' - Khalid
2.) 'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott feat. Drake & Swae Lee
3.) 'Kream' - Iggy feat. Drake & Swae Lee
4.) 'Attention' - Fat Joe
5.) 'Can't Leave Em Alone' - Ciara feat 50 Cent
6.) 'Ready To Love' - Bonfrye
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
15 Sep
Small State Great Beer 2018 Constitution Plaza
22 Sep
RBRM: Bell Biv Devoe & Bobby Brown Foxwoods Resort Casino
26 Sep
J. Cole KOD Tour XL Center
05 Oct
Nicki Minaj & Future Mohegan Sun
13 Oct
WeHa Whiskey Festival Hartford Golf Club