DJ Buck's Bucketlist

08/27/18

August 27, 2018
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

1.) 'OTW' - Khalid

2.) 'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott feat. Drake & Swae Lee

3.) 'Kream' - Iggy feat. Drake & Swae Lee

4.) 'Attention' - Fat Joe

5.) 'Can't Leave Em Alone' - Ciara feat 50 Cent

6.) 'Ready To Love' - Bonfrye

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Sued For Younes Bendjima Fight? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Details on Aretha's Memorial Event WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. Watched a Younes Bendjma Beatdown? WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Nicki & Future's Tour Canceled WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Post Malone Lands Safely In New York WZMXFM: On-Demand
#TrendingTopics: Madonna Defends Her Tribute to Aretha Franklin WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes