DJ Buck's Bucketlist
Showermix 08/09/18
August 9, 2018
1.) 'Level Up Remix' - Ciara feat. Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop
2.) 'Wake Up' - Travis Scott
3.) 'Boo'd Up T-mix' - Ella Mai feat. T-Pain
4.) 'My Time' - Lil D Russ
10 Aug
HOT In The Community @ Family Day - Bristol Boys & Girls Club Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center
11 Aug
56th West Indian Independence Celebration Bushnell Park
11 Aug
Rap Attack Toyota Oakdale Theatre
18 Aug
24 Aug
Miguel Live @ Foxwoods Foxwoods Resort Casino