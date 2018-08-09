DJ Buck's Bucketlist

Showermix 08/09/18

August 9, 2018
DJ Buck
1.) 'Level Up Remix' - Ciara feat. Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop

2.) 'Wake Up' - Travis Scott

3.) 'Boo'd Up T-mix' - Ella Mai feat. T-Pain

4.) 'My Time' - Lil D Russ

