DJ Buck's Bucketlist

08/08/18 Showermix
August 8, 2018
1.) 'Album Of The Year Freestyle' - J.Cole
2.) 'Nice For What' - Drake
3.) 'Attention' - Fat Joe feat. Chris Brown & Dre
4.) 'Pray 4 Me' - The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar
5.) 'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott feat. Drake & Swae Lee
