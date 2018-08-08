DJ Buck's Bucketlist

08/08/18 Showermix

August 8, 2018
DJ Buck
1.) 'Album Of The Year Freestyle' - J.Cole

2.) 'Nice For What' - Drake

3.) 'Attention' - Fat Joe feat. Chris Brown & Dre

4.) 'Pray 4 Me' - The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar

5.) 'Sicko Mode' - Travis Scott feat. Drake & Swae Lee

 

