DJ Buck's Bucketlist
08/07/18
August 7, 2018
1.) 'ATM' - J Cole
2.) 'Lucid Dreams' - Juice WRLD
3.) 'Dangerous' - Meek Mill feat. Missy Elliott & PnB Rock
4.) 'Boo'd Up' -Ella Mai
5.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval
6.) 'Level Up Remix' - Ciara feat. Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop
