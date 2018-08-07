DJ Buck's Bucketlist

08/07/18

August 7, 2018
DJ Buck
Categories: 
Features
Hot Morning Crew
Music

1.) 'ATM' - J Cole

2.) 'Lucid Dreams' - Juice WRLD

3.) 'Dangerous' - Meek Mill feat. Missy Elliott & PnB Rock

4.) 'Boo'd Up' -Ella Mai

5.) 'Smile' - Lil Duval

6.) 'Level Up Remix' - Ciara feat. Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop

Tags: 
DJ Buck Bucketlist

Recent Podcast Audio
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: LeBron's Next 'Woke' Move WZMXFM: On-Demand
DIRT REPORT 2PM 8-7-18 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day: Kaep's Name In Big Sean Verse Edited Out on Madden Game WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/2: A Quincy Jones Documentary Coming WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 8/1: Rich The Kid's Instagram Hacked WZMXFM: On-Demand
Brittany Jay's Tea For The Day 7/31: Beyonce Takes Over 'Vogue' WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes