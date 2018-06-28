6/28/18 Showermix

June 28, 2018
DJ Buck
Features
1.) 'Walking Trophy' - Hoodcelebrityy

2.) 'Yank Riddim' - Snowprahh

3.) 'Nice For What' - Drake

4.) 'Plug Walk' - Rich The Kid

5.) 'Praise The Lord' - A$AP Rocky

6.) 'Feels So Good' - Remy Ma

7.) 'New Thang' - French Montana Feat. Remy Ma

