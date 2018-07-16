DJ Buck's Bucketlist 07/16
07/16/18 Showermix
July 16, 2018
1.) 'The Light' - Jerimih & Ty Dolla $ign
2.) 'Taste' - Tyga
3.) 'Up (Remix)' - Love Rance feat. 50 Cent
4.) 'Bomb' - ANoyd
5.) 'Out Of My Head' - Lupe Fiasco feat. Trey Songz
