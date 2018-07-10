DJ Buck's Bucketlist 07/10
07/10 Showermix
July 10, 2018
1.) 'In My Feelings' - Drake
2.) 'Best Friend' - 50 Cent
3.) 'Give Her Some Malibu Mitch' - Malibu Mitch
4.) 'Invented Sex' - Trey Songz
5.) 'That's On Me' - Yella Beezy
6.) 'Drip' - Cardi B
7.) 'Work' - A$AP Ferg
8.) 'Taste' - Tyga
